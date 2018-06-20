Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European cycling speed record broken in North Yorkshire
A man has broken the European cycling speed record riding at an airfield.
Neil Campbell, 42, reached a top speed of more than 135 mph (217 kph).
He beat the previous record of 127 mph (204 kph) after after being released from the back of a car at Elvington Airfield near York.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-44538668/european-cycling-speed-record-broken-in-north-yorkshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window