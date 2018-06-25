Shakespearean pop-up theatre ready in York
Video

York is home to Europe's first pop-up Shakespearean theatre.

Shakespeare's Rose, which cost £3m, will stage four plays in York this summer.

The temporary theatre has been built in a car park in 28 days to a circular design, similar to those erected on Bankside in Shakespeare's day.

