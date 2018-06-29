Tawny owl takes a bath
A tawny owl has been caught on camera taking a dip in a "hoot tub" in the soaring temperatures.

The nocturnal bird was seen bathing in the pool of water in the North Yorkshire village of Thixendale.

Wildlife artist Robert Fuller captured the footage, even recording the owl as it appeared to dance in the water.

