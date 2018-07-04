Man's 5,000 mile World Cup trip

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yorkshire football fan's World Cup round trip
A York man has spent the last two weeks travelling to watch the World Cup with fans of other countries.
Michael Cansfield has visited seven countries including Croatia, Poland and France driving an electric car on a 5,500 mile (8,800 km) round trip.
He watched the matches in bars, restaurants and on giant screens set up in city squares.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-44717485/yorkshire-football-fan-s-world-cup-round-tripRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window