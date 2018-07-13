Media player
Yorkshire Dales landmark Janet's Foss dries up
A North Yorkshire natural landmark is suffering after the recent dry spell.
Janet's Foss, near Malham in the Yorkshire Dales, is often used by keen swimmers.
But the stone basin and waterfall, said to be the inspiration for the 19th Century classic children's story The Water Babies by Charles Kingsley, have run dry.
13 Jul 2018
