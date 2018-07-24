Media player
Photographer turns love of sausage sandwiches into art
A Leeds photographer has turned his love of sausage sandwiches into an art project.
The Sausage Atlas is a 3D installation consisting of more than 230 photographs of the sandwiches, bought in cafes and shops across Leeds.
Andrew Touse, who has learning disabilities, partnered with Anne-Marie Atkinson to produce the work over a period of three years.
The photographs are displayed in block cubes and are accompanied by a guide book or 'atlas' of the venues where the sandwiches were bought.
24 Jul 2018
