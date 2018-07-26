Living with ADHD as an adult
Society 'not helping' adults living with ADHD

Steven Spencer, from Haxby in York, was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and says society "isn't helping" people like him.

He has suffered with anxiety and depression and has been suicidal.

Mr Spencer said when he asked to access help his GP "laughed in his face".

