Decade-long egg freeze limit 'not sufficient'
A woman who froze her eggs to give her more time to find the right partner is calling for the government to increase the 10-year limit on how long they can be stored.
Claire Fenelon from York was living and working in London in 2008 when she decided to freeze her eggs at a clinic at the age of 39.
She had a baby boy using one of her frozen eggs and a sperm donor when she was 47, but she now must decide whether to try to get pregnant again or let them be destroyed.
15 Aug 2018
