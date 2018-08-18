Erosion on Yorkshire's three peak path

Video

Walking Yorkshire's three peaks has become so popular some of the paths are being badly eroded.

A new campaign to raise almost £50,000 has been launched by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to re-build the severely eroded Bruntscar path on Whernside.

The authority estimates about 80,000 people a year walk the route through North Yorkshire to Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.