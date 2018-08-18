Erosion on Yorkshire's three peak path
Erosion on Yorkshire's three peak path caused by popularity

Walking Yorkshire's three peaks has become so popular some of the paths are being badly eroded.

A new campaign to raise almost £50,000 has been launched by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to re-build the severely eroded Bruntscar path on Whernside.

The authority estimates about 80,000 people a year walk the route through North Yorkshire to Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

