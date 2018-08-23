Media player
Yorkshire chippy popular with Chinese tourists
A fish and chip shop in North Yorkshire has become a hit with visitors from China.
Scotts Fish and Chips, near York, said more than 100 Chinese tourists visited a week.
In response, the chippy has translated its menus for its foreign guests.
23 Aug 2018
