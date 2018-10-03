Yorkshire's first ever malt whisky
Video

Yorkshire's 'first single malt whisky' unveiled

A brewery in North Yorkshire has created what it claims to be Yorkshire's first single malt whisky.

Spirit of Yorkshire is made from local barley and spring water and is distilled at a purpose-built facility in Filey.

After starting production in 2016, the first bottles are expected to be sealed in summer 2019.

