Cathedral organ pipes dismantled for refit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

York Minster's grand organ pipes dismantled for £2m refit

York Minster's grand organ is getting a £2m revamp.

The Victorian instrument, which dates back to the early 1830s, is being removed, including nearly all of its 5,403 pipes.

It will be cleaned and repaired at a specialist workshop in Durham.

Drone and work footage courtesy of Hewitt & Walker and Chapter of York

  • 09 Oct 2018