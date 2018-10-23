High-speed police chase footage released

Media player
Footage of North Yorkshire Police officers chasing a car driving at high speeds around Scarborough has been released by the force.
The car, which was driven by 26-year-old Abraham Fox, was caught on a police camera ripping through the Eastfield area on 12 July 2018. The dramatic pursuit ends when the driver slams on the brakes, resulting in a crash.
Fox, of Romanwood Gardens, Bradford, was jailed for 17 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at York Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for four years and eight months.
23 Oct 2018
