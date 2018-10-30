Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jobs boost for 'world's biggest' scampi factory in Whitby
A scampi factory in Whitby says it is creating 50 new jobs.
Whitby Seafoods said it was investing £7m into an additional coating and frying line at its production facility.
The company claims to be the biggest scampi factory in the world, employing 200 people and turning out a million portions of the langoustine product a week.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-46029265/jobs-boost-for-world-s-biggest-scampi-factory-in-whitbyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window