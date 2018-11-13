Media player
Endangered black rhino swapping North Yorkshire for Africa
An endangered rhino who has spent all her life in captivity is beginning a year-long journey which will see her released into the wild.
Three-year-old Olmoti is moving from Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire to a new home in the Akagera National Park in Rwanda.
The move is part of the zoo's conservation project to help secure the long-term future of the Eastern black rhino population, which is under threat.
