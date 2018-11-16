'I never thought I'd get to do this'

Video

A man who broke his neck as a boy has been able to fulfil a lifelong ambition and go sea fishing with his father.

Dale Milne, from Whitby, was paralysed when he dived into shallow waters in 2011.

He had been a keen angler but had never been sea fishing with his father - until now.

Thanks to their specially-adapted boat, the charity Wetwheels Yorkshire was able to take the duo out fishing and now Mr Milne hopes to make it a regular occurrence.