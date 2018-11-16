'I never thought I'd get to do this'

Media player
Whitby man who broke neck fulfils fishing ambition
A man who broke his neck as a boy has been able to fulfil a lifelong ambition and go sea fishing with his father.
Dale Milne, from Whitby, was paralysed when he dived into shallow waters in 2011.
He had been a keen angler but had never been sea fishing with his father - until now.
Thanks to their specially-adapted boat, the charity Wetwheels Yorkshire was able to take the duo out fishing and now Mr Milne hopes to make it a regular occurrence.
16 Nov 2018
