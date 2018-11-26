Police turn to new tactics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New tactics are being used by police in North Yorkshire

New high visibility police tactics are being used in parts of Yorkshire to try to stop criminals and prevent terrorist attacks.

Project Servator can see armed police, dogs, horses and undercover officers deployed without warning to crowded areas like shopping centres and train stations.

It has already being rolled out across North Yorkshire and over the past few weeks it's started being used in the West Yorkshire area.

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Retired police horse helps trainee vets