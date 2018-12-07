Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Remains of USS Bonhomme Richard found off Yorkshire coast
The remains of a famous American warship have been found off the coast of Filey in Yorkshire.
The USS Bonhomme Richard, which fought in the American War of Independence, was sunk in Flamborough Head in 1779.
The warship was captained by naval commander John Paul Jones.
Its location had been a mystery for decades, until it was found by land and sea search team Merlin Burrows recently.
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-46474363/remains-of-uss-bonhomme-richard-found-off-yorkshire-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window