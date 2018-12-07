Famous American warship remains found off Yorkshire coast
The remains of a famous American warship have been found off the coast of Filey in Yorkshire.

The USS Bonhomme Richard, which fought in the American War of Independence, was sunk in Flamborough Head in 1779.

The warship was captained by naval commander John Paul Jones.

Its location had been a mystery for decades, until it was found by land and sea search team Merlin Burrows recently.

  • 07 Dec 2018
