Northallerton Garage Fire
Supermarket and homes evacuated in Northallerton garage blaze

An Asda supermarket, an M&S Foodhall and some nearby homes were evacuated when a blaze broke out at a garage in the centre of Northallerton in North Yorkshire.

More than 40 firefighters were sent to the town's Brompton Road shortly before 19:00 GMT.

There have been no reported injuries, but a police cordon was put in place.

  • 16 Jan 2019