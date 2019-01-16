Media player
Supermarket and homes evacuated in Northallerton garage blaze
An Asda supermarket, an M&S Foodhall and some nearby homes were evacuated when a blaze broke out at a garage in the centre of Northallerton in North Yorkshire.
More than 40 firefighters were sent to the town's Brompton Road shortly before 19:00 GMT.
There have been no reported injuries, but a police cordon was put in place.
16 Jan 2019
