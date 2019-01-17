Media player
Yorkshire Historical Dictionary to check if your dialect is wrangwise
A new dictionary has recorded 4,000 Yorkshire dialect words to track the use of such language.
The late Dr George Redmonds spent more than 60 years collecting the words.
The Yorkshire Historical Dictionary took more than 15 months to finish.
And "wrangwise"? It means in an incorrect way or wrongly.
