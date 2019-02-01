Pancake ice in North Yorkshire
Pancake ice forms on cold river Swale in Richmond

Floating discs of frozen foam known as "ice pancakes" have been spotted on a North Yorkshire river.

The rounds form when surface foam freezes and the edges are rubbed away as they bump into one another.

The pictures were captured by retired soldier Wayne Osmond, who posts online using the name Tom Kolour.

