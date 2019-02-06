3D drone footage of B&M blaze remains

Video

Pictures of the devastated B&M store in York were taken by a police drone pilot and turned into 3D.

The blaze broke out while the Clifton Moor retail park was busy with shoppers on 13 October.

PC Paul Beckwith, chief pilot for North Yorkshire Police, took the pictures on Monday and used software to produce the 3D version of the scene.

Such work was in its early stages but the "possibilities are endless", he said.