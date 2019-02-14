Pub's red light for stargazers' delight

Media player
Tan Hill Inn's red light for stargazers' delight
The isolated Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire has installed red lights outside to aid stargazing.
The 17th Century pub, north of the village of Keld, has panoramic views and is 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level.
It was named the highest pub in the British Isles in the 1976 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.
14 Feb 2019
