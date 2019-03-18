CCTV of man near Claudia Lawrence's home

Media player
CCTV of man 'still key' in Claudia Lawrence case
A man seen near the home of missing Claudia Lawrence remains a key person to trace 10 years on, police have said.
The chef, 35, failed to arrive for work at York University on 19 March 2009.
The case remains unsolved and although no body has been found, North Yorkshire Police believe she was murdered.
Police released the CCTV in 2013 and said the man still remains unidentified.
