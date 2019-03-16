Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge walkers asked to stop
Cave Rescue Organisation in the Yorkshire Dales has warned people taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge to turn back due to flooding on the route.
A section of the 39km (24-mile) route between Pen-y-ghent and Ribblehead is under water.
-
16 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-47597587/yorkshire-three-peaks-challenge-walkers-asked-to-stopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window