Lucky escape for sheep trapped in flood water
A flock of sheep had a lucky escape after rising floodwater forced farmers to move them to safety.

Heavy rain across northern England caused flooding across much of the region on Saturday.

All of the sheep at Pikebar Farm, in Wigglesworth, North Yorkshire, were rescued.

  • 16 Mar 2019