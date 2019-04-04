Campaign to save tiny Dales school

Video

Campaigners say a remote North Yorkshire village could "die on its feet" if the local primary school, which has only 28 pupils, is forced to close later this year.

Clapham Primary in the Yorkshire Dales is more than 150 years old but North Yorkshire County Council says the school is struggling financially.

The council also said the school could not provide the breadth of education the children need.

But parents who want it to stay open say the children get more attention at a smaller school.