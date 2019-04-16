The school which doesn't exclude pupils

Video

A secondary school head teacher has stopped exclusions saying he does not want to give up on pupils, despite school performance falling as a result.

Risedale Sports and Community College, in Catterick, North Yorkshire, gave out 85 fixed-term exclusions in 2015-16 but none so far this academic year.

Head Colin Scott, who took up the role in 2017, said he wanted to increase attendance and "work on the kids".