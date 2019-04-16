The school which doesn't exclude pupils

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Catterick school which doesn't exclude pupils
A secondary school head teacher has stopped exclusions saying he does not want to give up on pupils, despite school performance falling as a result.
Risedale Sports and Community College, in Catterick, North Yorkshire, gave out 85 fixed-term exclusions in 2015-16 but none so far this academic year.
Head Colin Scott, who took up the role in 2017, said he wanted to increase attendance and "work on the kids".
16 Apr 2019
