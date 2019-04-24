Media player
York boy hopes hair will return before school
A boy from North Yorkshire hopes his hair will return before he goes back to school in September after living with alopecia.
Ernie, from York, says he found the condition "embarrassing" - but a cream prescribed when he lived in London helped some of his hair grow back.
However, since moving to Yorkshire, the family have to pay for the treatment.
24 Apr 2019
