Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wainfleet flood crisis: RAF called to plug river breach
An RAF helicopter arrives at the scene of the breach on the River Steeping in Lincolnshire where RAF crews hope to plug the gap during the night.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-48631384/wainfleet-flood-crisis-raf-called-to-plug-river-breachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window