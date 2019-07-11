Wildflower verges give splash of colour to roads
Rotherham's wildflower verges give roads splash of colour

A scheme to bring vivid colour to the verges of South Yorkshire's roads has saved thousands of pounds in mowing costs.

Rotherham Council has an eight-mile stretch of wildflowers, with Sheffield City Council also adopting a similar scheme.

