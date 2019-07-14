Tours in York for Instagram photos prove huge success
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'Instagram-worthy' tour of York's photographic hot-spots

The trip takes tourists to places providing great social media pictures for them to share.

John Wright, of Instagrammable Tour of York, said the tour was "changing the way people want to visit a city".

Millions of people visit the Yorkshire city every year for its many historical treasures.

  • 14 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The Game of Thrones effect