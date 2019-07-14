Media player
The 'Instagram-worthy' tour of York's photographic hot-spots
The trip takes tourists to places providing great social media pictures for them to share.
John Wright, of Instagrammable Tour of York, said the tour was "changing the way people want to visit a city".
Millions of people visit the Yorkshire city every year for its many historical treasures.
14 Jul 2019
