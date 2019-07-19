Moment driver crashed into cyclist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Intimidating and ultimately dangerous' driver jailed for crashing into cyclist

This is a moment a driver crashed into a cyclist, leaving him with broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung.

William Heslop, 33, has been jailed for two years after he hit the cyclist in Selby, North Yorkshire.

A police officer has described his behaviour as "intimidating and ultimately dangerous".

Heslop has also been banned from driving for three years.

  • 19 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Motorist and cyclist in commuting swap