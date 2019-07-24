Meet the woman setting up hotels for bees

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whitby bee woman Tracy Dryden sets up hotels for insects
A woman in Whitby has found internet stardom after setting up hotels for bees.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-49087156/whitby-bee-woman-tracy-dryden-sets-up-hotels-for-insectsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window