Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Owl turns paddling pool into 'hoot' tub in Thixendale
Owls have been spotted cooling off in a paddling pool in Thixendale, Yorkshire.
Artist Robert E Fuller filmed the owls after he spotted them in his garden.
He said they made themselves at home after his children left their paddling pool out.
He said: "Last summer the adult owls were bathing in my garden pond and this year their young have adopted the paddling pool, which feels appropriate."
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-49091073/owl-turns-paddling-pool-into-hoot-tub-in-thixendaleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window