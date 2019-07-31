Media player
Yorkshire Dales: What caused the flash flooding?
Rural parts of North Yorkshire were hit with almost a month's rain in four hours, causing flood damage in homes and a bridge to collapse.
So what caused the downpour and its aftermath?
31 Jul 2019
