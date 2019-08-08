'I pick up litter on my paddleboard'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I picked up litter on a paddleboard from Liverpool to Goole'

A woman has been litter-picking across England's canals while travelling on a paddleboard.

Jo Moseley, 54, from Embsay, travelled a total of 162miles (260km) from Liverpool to Goole.

She also raised £1,000 for charity and recorded a video diary during her journey.

  • 08 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Mission to clear the streets of litter