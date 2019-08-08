'I pick up litter on my paddleboard'

Media player
'I picked up litter on a paddleboard from Liverpool to Goole'
A woman has been litter-picking across England's canals while travelling on a paddleboard.
Jo Moseley, 54, from Embsay, travelled a total of 162miles (260km) from Liverpool to Goole.
She also raised £1,000 for charity and recorded a video diary during her journey.
