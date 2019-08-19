Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclist tops 174mph in speed challenge
A cyclist has set a new speed record of more than 174mph on a bike released from the back of a Porsche as it hurtled down a runway.
Neil Campbell achieved the fastest bicycle speed in a slipstream (male) record at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire on Saturday, beating the previous mark set by a Dutch rider in 1995.
The 45-year-old architect, from Essex, was pulled along on a specially-built £15,000 bike attached to the back of a Porsche Cayenne.
He was then released to go through the timing gate under his own power.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-49398928/cyclist-tops-174mph-in-speed-challengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window