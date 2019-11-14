Bridlington PCSO thought to be the oldest in the country
Liz Smith's beat includes six East Yorkshire villages

A Police Community Support Officer who is still working at the age of 71 says she keeps going because of job satisfaction.

Liz Smith joined Humberside Police when she was 58-years-old and is still going strong.

Liz patrols six villages around Bridlington on a moped and says she loves being out in the community and helping people.

