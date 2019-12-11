Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
York dads' 'hair school' brings families closer
A group in York which sees dads learning to style their daughter's hair has been praised for bringing families closer together.
The Yorkey Dads hair school meet every month to learn new techniques and designs to help them help their daughters.
However, the group also allows the men to make new friends as well as open up to others about their lives.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-50735710/york-dads-hair-school-brings-families-closerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window