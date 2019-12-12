A tale of #DogsAtPollingStations

Media player
General election 2019: #DogsAtPollingStations in North Yorkshire
Scrolling past photos of #DogsAtPollingStations on social media has become a staple of election days in recent years.
Rocco, Digby, Barney and Uber accompanied their humans to vote at polling stations in Harrogate and North Yorkshire.
12 Dec 2019
