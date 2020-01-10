Video captures hunting dogs mauling deer

Video

A video has ben released showing a pack of hunting dogs mauling a roe deer as it tries to escape.

West Yorkshire Hunt Saboteurs recorded the footage on land north of Askham Richard in North Yorkshire on Saturday 4 January.

The group claimed the dogs were from the Badsworth and Bramham, Moor/York and Ainsty South hunting groups and were "out of control".

A spokesperson for the hunt described it as an unfortunate incident, but blamed the saboteurs for "blowing a hunting horn and distracting the hounds".

North Yorkshire Police said it was investigating the incident.