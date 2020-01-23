Firefighter takes part in the 'ladder challenge'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Firefighter shows technique for tight squeeze rescues

How about this for a tight squeeze - it's called the ladder challenge where fire fighters demonstrate how they fit into tight spaces during rescues.

The firefighter taking part in this exercise is Chris Jones of Stanningley Green Watch in Leeds.

The #ladderchallenge started on social media and firefighters across the country have taken part using the hashtag.

  • 23 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Pregnant firefighter: 'It's not about me'