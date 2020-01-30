'I literally had no words'

Video

A British mother said she feels "hopeless" after being told she would have to leave her son behind if she left China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Natalie Francis, originally from York, wants to leave the Wuhan region with her husband and their three-year-old son.

She qualifies for evacuation to the UK but Jamie does not as he has a Chinese passport.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said Ms Francis' case had been "urgently raised" with the Chinese authorities.

