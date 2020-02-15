Media player
Waterfall 'flows backwards' in Storm Dennis winds
Strong winds during Storm Dennis have caused this incredible spectacle in the Yorkshire Dales.
Amanda Owen, also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, captured the footage of the waterfall on Whitsundale Beck "going upwards", near her hillside farm at Ravenseat in Swaledale.
15 Feb 2020
