A care home in North Yorkshire has played host to a group of American miniature horses.

The animals visit care homes and hospitals as 'pony therapy' to help residents socialise.

'Wish' was one of the horses brought by Katy Smith to Nightingale Hall care home in Richmond.

The animal triggered memories in the older residents, with Margery Solomon describing how she "missed having ponies" and it was "lovely when they do come around".