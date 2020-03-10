Media player
Knaresborough tractor run makes cash in farmer's memory
Hundreds of tractors have taken to the streets to raise money in memory of a young farmer.
Knaresborough Young Farmers' Club hold an annual tractor run in memory of Michael Spink, 24, who died in 2017.
The event, said to be the largest of its kind in England, saw about 360 tractors driven through Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge.
10 Mar 2020
