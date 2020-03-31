Wildlife 'carries on as normal' during pandemic
Wildlife artist shares his webcams with public during lockdown

A wildlife artist is streaming live video feeds of animals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Robert Fuller based in the village of Thixendale in North Yorkshire has dozens of webcams in the nests of barn owls and falcons as well as a badger sett and a pond.

Mr Fuller said the wildlife "carries on as normal" during the pandemic and he wanted to try and "spread a bit of joy" during a difficult time.

