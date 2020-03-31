Wildlife 'carries on as normal' during pandemic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wildlife artist shares his webcams with public during lockdown
A wildlife artist is streaming live video feeds of animals during the coronavirus lockdown.
Robert Fuller based in the village of Thixendale in North Yorkshire has dozens of webcams in the nests of barn owls and falcons as well as a badger sett and a pond.
Mr Fuller said the wildlife "carries on as normal" during the pandemic and he wanted to try and "spread a bit of joy" during a difficult time.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-52112276/wildlife-artist-shares-his-webcams-with-public-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window