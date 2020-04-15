Volunteers make scrubs for Yorkshire health workers
Coronavirus: Volunteers make scrubs for health workers

Groups of volunteers from across Yorkshire have been busy sewing scrubs and making other personal protective equipment for health workers in the region.

Rydale Scrubs, who are based in North Yorkshire, have more than 100 members and are bulk-buying materials to help.

Volunteer Chloe Shipley said: "Something I've really found overwhelming is is how many people want to help."

