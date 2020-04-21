Coronavirus: Transforming Harrogate Convention Centre into a Nightingale hospital
Coronavirus: Harrogate Convention Centre transformed

Timelapse footage has captured the transformation of Harrogate Convention Centre into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.

The 500-bed facility in North Yorkshire is the first of seven field hospitals to be built outside a city.

NHS England said the hospital had opened less than three weeks after work started and would provide extra beds if local services needed them.

